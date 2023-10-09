CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia woman celebrated a major milestone this weekend, and received an honor from state and local leaders.

Janice Bailey is a life-long resident of Charleston, West Virginia, and has been for 100 years! She just celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, with her son and dozens of friends and family members who say she is “young for her age.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In honor of her birthday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin both gave Janice certificates of achievement for being a prime example of someone who lives their life to the fullest.

Janice says celebrating 100 years of life is just like any other day, but tells WOWK 13 News the key to success comes from years of staying engaged.

“Just because you get old don’t mean that you can’t have a life, because you can,” Janice said. “But you have to work at it. If they don’t work together, you have no life. You have a life because you make it.”

Janice says she makes each day a new adventure.