CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – While more than 1,000 households are battling Charleston’s West Side natural gas outage amid dropping temperatures, Charleston Fire Department officials are saying it’s important to remember safety during such a stressful time.

To begin, affected families need to put safety at the top of the list while they try to stay warm.

Some residents already geared up for the cold and are using electric blankets or electric space heaters to warm up at night. Though with the gas outage to last over a week, the Charleston Fire Department and others are hoping to assist affected families.

Officials said it’s important to keep the heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn, and that also means not letting anyone get too close to the heater, especially children.

Fire officials said to only use heaters that have been tested and proven safe, and only buy heaters with an overheat protection system and a thermostat. They also said to look for heaters that have an automatic shut-off in case it tips over.

To not overheat the heaters, they encourage residents to plug it directly into the wall and place it on a flat and stable surface that doesn’t block exits. To avoid fires, space heaters should be shut off and unplugged if anyone leaves the house or goes to sleep.

In addition to safety tips, multiple resources are available for families in need.

The Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church on West Washington Street is open as a warming station for anyone needing to escape the cold.

The North Charleston Community Center and the Martin Luther King Junior Community Center are also open for anyone needing to take a warm shower from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Both these centers will also have comfort kits filled with toiletries provided by the American Red Cross.

Charleston Fire Cpt. Hodges said the department will be doing wellness checks throughout impacted neighborhoods.

Anyone who needs a heater, food or other assistance can call West Virginia number 211 to be helped by operators from the Department of Health and Human Resources as well as The United Way.

The gas outages aren’t just affecting homes but also the Mary C. Snow Elementary School. Affected students can pick up lunches from 10:30 a.m. to noon during the outages.