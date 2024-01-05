SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston Police officer has been re-charged in a domestic battery case just one day after the original charges were dropped.

The South Charleston Police Department says they were notified on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 that charges against Sgt. Christopher Johnson were dismissed because the arresting officer and the victim did not appear at the scheduled hearing that day.

Johnson was charged in the case in October 2023 after officers were given a video that allegedly depicted him being abusive to the alleged victim. The Charleston Police Department then launched an internal investigation.

Officials with the CPD told WOWK 13 News on Wednesday that Johnson was still on leave, but they could comment on if that internal investigation is still ongoing.

After learning the charges had been dropped, SCPD Chief Brad Rinehart says he reached out to the arresting officer to learn why he had not appeared in court. According to Rinehart, the officer stated he “hadn’t set the proper alert on his phone to remind him about the hearing” and forgot. According to Rinehart, the officer was “very apologetic and embarrassed.”

The SCPD says they then worked with the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to refile the charges against Johnson through a summons on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

“While it is understandable that some believed yesterday’s occurrence was intentional and preferential treatment because Christopher Johnson is employed with the Charleston Police Department, that was not the case,” Rinehart said. “What did occur was an honest mistake on the arresting officers part. An easily correctable mistake that has already been fixed by having the charges refiled.”

In order to transparent with the community, Rinehart stated while the arresting officer and the defendant both share the same last name of Johnson, they are not related.