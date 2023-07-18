CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Police are responding to a call of shots fired in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County 911, dispatchers received a call around 3:39 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, regarding a report of shots fired in the area of Maryland Avenue and Monongalia Street.

The Charleston Police Department is patrolling the area to investigate. According to dispatchers, the call claimed the shots had possibly come from a vehicle. Through the investigation, authorities found a vehicle with bullet holes in the back and the back windshield shattered.

Dispatchers say no injuries were reported.