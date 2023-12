CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is looking for an individual who used a counterfeit $100 bill.

According to a post on the “Charleston, WV Police Department – CID” Facebook page, the individual, depicted below, made the transaction at an Aldi in the Southridge area on Nov. 16.

(Image courtesy of the Charleston Police Department)

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the individual to contact the CID by calling 304-348-6480.