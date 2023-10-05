CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston police officer has been charged with domestic battery.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were given a video showing Christopher Johnson, 48, of South Charleston, being abusive. The complaint says police were told that Johnson had been physically abusive to this person for six months.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

An official with the Charleston Police Department tells 13 News that Johnson is a sergeant with the department. They say they are, “conducting an internal investigation and cannot comment any further.”

Johnson could face up to 12 months behind bars and a $500 fine if convicted, according to the complaint.