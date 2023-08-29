CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking the public for help to find a man who went missing last week.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Dillon Treadway, of St. Albans was last seen in the Morris Street area of Charleston on Aug. 25.

The CPD says Treadway is reported to “suffer from mental illness.” He is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. In a photograph from CPD, Treadway also has a mustache and small beard.

Anyone with any information on Treadway’s whereabouts should contact CPD at 304-348-6480.