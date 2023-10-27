CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Vacant homes have a history of creating a safety threat in Charleston, just like Wednesday’s vacant home fire that spread to two other homes, one of those being an occupied house. Now, the resident of that home is without a house.

The city of Charleston has torn down over 500 vacant buildings since 2019, but Wednesday’s strong fire happened before the demolition was complete.

“It’s not the first time this house burnt. The house beside me burned. This one back here burned. That one back here had burned. It’s hitting all around, too close,” resident Bill Miller said. Miller lives on the same street as the homes that caught fire.

The Charleston Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man for questioning regarding the fire that broke out. Arson is suspected to be a factor in the development of this fire near Bigley Avenue and Glen Street.

The home in Wednesday’s fire was enrolled in the city’s demolition process according to city officials.

That process has 25 steps all based around city code and state regulations, and it can take years to complete. This process always starts with the owner of a home but can end in the emergency demolition of a structure depending on safety risks and other factors.

Demolition typically costs between $6,000 and $9,000 for a single-story home, according to the city of Charleston’s website.

However, residents who witnessed the fire said that fires like this one happen too often in Charleston, and they fear for their safety that more fires will happen. That’s why they depend on the city’s demolition process.

“Tear them down as soon as you can before a fireman gets killed or gets really badly hurt. There have been roofs and stuff cave-in on those guys, and it’s not worth that. It’s definitely not worth somebody getting hurt over or killed,” Miller said.

Miller had damage to his home from the strength of the heat during Wednesday’s fire. He said he is lucky the fire didn’t create more damage than cracking his window and leaving ash all over his porch, but he worries that abandoned house fires will continue and further threaten the safety of residents.

“It was an empty house. These empty houses are going to be set on fire. It’s obvious. I just like to see them get rid of them before somebody gets badly hurt, especially our fireman. I don’t want to see those boys get hurt, or anybody,” Miller said.

The Charleston Fire Department said if anyone has information about the fire or the man wanted for questioning, they should call the State Fire Marshal’s Arson hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE or the Charleston Fire Department Fire Marshals Office at 304-348-8137.