CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Restaurant Week is returning to West Virginia’s Capitol City in 2024 to celebrate its 10th year.

According to Charleston Restaurant Week organizers, Buzz Food Service, the event is set to take place this year starting Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, through Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Restaurants participating in the event will serve a three-course meal, and customers will have two options to choose from for each of the three courses. The restaurants will also set their own price points for the meals served during the event.

“It’s the perfect time to get out and try a new restaurant or even enjoy an old favorite,” said Dickinson Gould, Buzz Food Service owner and president. “We invite the Charleston community to come out, support our local establishments and tip generously. Be sure to get your reservations in early!”

Gould says many of the restaurants who participate feature their “longtime favorites” during the event, however, others use Charleston Restaurant Week as an opportunity to “test creative boundaries,” and share new dishes with the community.

Buzz Food Service says throughout they years, restaurants have reported serving more than 10,000 meals over the course of the six-day event. Charleston Restaurant Week is also estimated to exceed an annual economic impact of more than $500,000, and has brought nearly $5 million into the local economy over the 10-year period since it began.

Restaurant Week takes place in what is generally considered a “slow time of the year” in the service industry. Buzz Food Service says the event began in 2014 to help support the industry after the Elk River chemical spill that year dealt a financial blow to area restaurants as people remained cautious of local water even after officials gave an all clear.

The event’s impact on the Capital City earned it the Charleston Area Alliance “Community Celebration Award” in 2019, Buzz Food Service officials say.