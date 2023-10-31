CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A popular seafood market in Charleston’s Capitol Market is closing.

Fresh Seafood Co., which has been in the farmers’ market for 26 years, says they will be closing that location by Nov. 15.

Tim Cerullo, the owner of Fresh Seafood Co., said on the Capitol Market’s Facebook page that their Jefferson location will remain open.

You can find them at 6230 MacCorkle Avenue SW. They are open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

“We have loved serving the Charleston community and thank you for your support over the years. Thank you,” Cerullo said.