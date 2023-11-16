CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Thanksgiving holiday will be impacting the trash pick-up schedule in the City of Charleston next week.
According to the City of Charleston Public Works Department, the only week this holiday season that trash collection will be impacted is Thanksgiving. The pick-up schedules for the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s Day will not change this year.
The revised schedule for Thanksgiving week is as follows:
- If your trash is usually picked up on Tuesdays, it will be picked up Monday, Nov. 20.
- If your trash is usually picked up on Wednesdays, it will be picked up Tuesday, Nov. 21.
- If your trash is usually picked up on Thursdays, it will be picked up Wednesday, Nov. 22.
- There will be no trash pick up on Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, Nov. 23.
- If your trash is usually picked up on Fridays, it will still be picked up Friday, Nov. 24.