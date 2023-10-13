CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The unique and completely vegan restaurant “Loopy Leaf” has captured the hearts and taste buds of both vegans and non-vegans for the last two years in Charleston. On Friday, they’re celebrating two years since they opened their doors.

The owner, Sondra Kelley, saw the need for more plant-based options in Charleston, and she trusted her intuition about following this dream.

“I think there were a lot of people that were scared for our success when we came in, like ‘I don’t know if this is the right place for a vegan restaurant,’” Kelley said. “But, we just got welcomed with open arms by this community.”

She took a leap of faith two and a half years ago when she moved to Charleston and followed her passion.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kelley said, “It’s kind of scary being in your mid-30s, packing up your entire life where you have a really established restaurant and moving where you know nobody and wondering ‘am I going to make it?’ ‘Am I not going to make it?’”

Kelley said that dream was cooking for others, specifically vegan meals.

“We’ve been able to plant some seeds and show people that vegan food doesn’t have to taste like sticks and grass. You can get a big portion or a big, hefty bowl of ramen or kind of whatever you’re craving,” Kelley said.

That’s why she opened The Loopy Leaf in 2021.

“Opening day was really great. We had a line around the block. We literally had so much going on,” staff member Melinda Hicks said.

However, this week, the 2nd anniversary is not the only big event The Loopy Leaf staff is celebrating.

Sondra Kelley’s birthday was also on Thursday, and to celebrate, the Loopy Leaf team made single-serve homemade birthday cakes for their customers, along with their other featured desserts. Though to her staff members, Kelley is a person worth celebrating every day.

Hicks said, “She’s very passionate. Also, animal rights, it’s all about that. She came in with full-fledged, ‘We want to make stuff great. We want to make it look pretty. We want to feed Charleston and make sure they know vegan food is not scary. Vegan food is delicious.’”

Not only her passions, but Kelley’s goals of making everyone feel welcome have also rubbed off on the Loopy Leaf team.

“It’s a safe space here. Everybody’s welcome. We don’t judge anybody,” staff member Desiree Johnson said.

“I love taking care of people,” Kelley said. “I love feeding people and nurturing people and watching their face light up as they take a bite or waiting for them to take a bite like ‘how is it?’ and they’re like ‘mhm.’”

Moving from the D.C. metro area to Charleston and opening a business isn’t an easy task, but Kelley said she’d do it all over again.

“You can do anything you want to do. You can achieve anything. There’s nothing you can’t get done,” Kelley said.