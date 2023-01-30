CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The city of Charleston announced its new fire chief on Monday.

According to a release from Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s office, Craig A. Matthews is the next Fire Chief for the Charleston Fire Department.

“We are excited to welcome Craig Matthews as the new Chief of the Charleston Fire Department,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Throughout his 25 years of service as a member of our Fire Department, Chief Matthews has gained a wealth of knowledge and experience which will serve him well in this new role.”

Matthews joined CFD in May of 1997, and he most recently served as a Battalion Chief and Shift Commander of C-Shift.

“I am eager to continue leading the Charleston Fire Department in providing the citizens and visitors of our City with the most efficient and quality Fire Protection and Emergency Medical Services, that has been the pride of the CFD since 1893,” said Charleston Fire Chief Craig A. Matthews.