CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston, West Virginia, started its Easter weekend events on Friday.

The church started with the Stations of the Cross celebration around noon. In addition, Sacred Heart hosted Good Friday services at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

There will also be a vigil at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday as well as services on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.