Charleston is the capital and largest city of the U.S. state of West Virginia (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston City Council approved the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, which includes a minimum $15/hour salary for all city employees and no new taxes or fees.

The budget was presented by Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Finance Director Andy Wood on March 6 during a Finance Committee meeting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mayor Goodwin says that the budget does not cut or eliminate any essential services.

“We could not do the work we do in Charleston without our dedicated City employees who not

only provide valuable services and programs to those in our community, but also ensure our local government continues to operate efficiently and effectively,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “The FY 2024 budget does not cut or eliminate any essential services, keeps healthcare costs flat for our employees, and puts a plan in place to make sure none of our employees are making less than $15/hour. In addition, we will continue to maintain elevated levels of funding for paving and demolitions.”

A press release details the budget:

No eliminations of any essential services, including police and fire.

No new taxes or fees.

Taking the first steps to create a $15/hour minimum for city employees.

Making salaries of tenured police officers “more competitive.”

More “ride time” for paramedics and giving them an increase to the paramedic bonus.

Keeping health care premiums for employees and retirees flat.

Maintaining funding for paving, ADA and demotions.

Continued investment into parks.

Funding for equipment for Fire, Police, Public Works, and Parks and Recreation department.

The budget will go into effect on July 1.