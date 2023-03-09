KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man celebrated his birthday like no other.

Ben Woodell and his sister, Ashley, stopped by the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority on Thursday to celebrate Ben’s 30th birthday.

For Ben’s special day, he bought and delivered seven boxes of pizza for first responders.

“I love the paramedics and I love the first responders. They’re always giving their time and their effort,” Ben told 13 News. “So that’s my gift to them.”

Bringing pizza to the Ambulance Authority is a part of Ben’s initiative to create a new holiday in West Virginia, which he calls, “Feed a First Responder Day.”

Ben was born with cerebral palsy and is legally blind, but that has not stopped him from giving back to the paramedics who helped him along the way.

This year, he spent his birthday celebrating them.

“He’s had a couple different surgeries and he’s been involved with paramedics a lot,” Ashley said. “They’ve been there for him and they’ve helped him along the way.”

After delivering the food, Ben was treated to a meet and greet and a show and tell of the facilities.

The first responders gave him a tour, let him tune in to the police radio and even showed him an ambulance in action.

Clayton Young, the Chief of Operations at the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, was one of the first responders on-site to lead the tour.

“He actually got to see the back of the office and put his hand on the truck which was very exciting for him,” Chief Young said. “He’s responded well to radio traffic faster than some of the crews have. So I don’t know if he’s gonna be teaching us a lesson in that or them a lesson.”

Ben says the greatest birthday gift he could have asked for was getting to meet his heroes – the Kanawha County paramedics.

“Getting to be in the building with the first responders was awesome,” Ben says.

Ashley says Ben’s 30th birthday was everything he was hoping for and more.

“We came here, he got to meet a couple different paramedics, see the ambulance, he got a shirt and hat and everything. It was really awesome,” Ashley said.