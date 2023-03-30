CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The long-time beloved Fazio’s restaurant in Charleston, West Virginia, is looking to sell the business, according to a private listing from Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central.

According to the listing, it costs $1,700,000 to purchase the property. The listing says the property purchase also comes with the restaurant’s “recipes, equipment, furnishings and well-known name.”

The listing says Fazio’s is a “Charleston restaurant staple” that has been open for over 50 years and would be a good opportunity for entrepreneurs to carry the business on.

The property is located at 1008 Bullitt St., Charleston, West Virginia, 25301, according to the listing.

13 News reached out to the restaurant’s owners, but they did not want to comment at this time.