FILE: The sun sets on the skyline August 23, 2003 of Charleston, West Virginia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Street sweeping is set to begin in Charleston again this week, according to the City’s Public Works Department.

According to the department, the purpose of the street sweeping is to help keep the roadways clear of any potential hazards and help prevent drains from being clogged.

City officials say street sweeping on the East End will take place Tuesdays starting at 9 a.m. for the eastbound sides of the streets and Thursdays at noon for the westbound sides of the streets.

Residents and drivers in the area should pay attention to posted signs along the streets as vehicles parked in the way of the street sweeping could receive a ticket or be towed at the owner’s expense.