CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston mother has been charged with child neglect after her children were found injured during a well-being check.

According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, the Charleston Police Department was called to an apartment in the Renaissance Circle for a well-being check regarding two children. The complaint says the caller claimed the children “appeared to have been physically beaten and were covered in bruises.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say when they arrived, the mother, Capree Moss, 22, of Charleston, was home with both children, ages 3 and 1. The complaint states officers said the children had “significant external facial, neck and bodily injuries and internal head injuries.” According to the complaint, the children were taken to a local hospital. Police confirmed at least one of the children was admitted to ICU, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, police learned Moss and her boyfriend, who is also a juvenile, were the only two people staying at the home and around the children around the time their injuries happened. Police say, through the investigation, they also learned the 1-year-old had been treated at the a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for a brain bleed.

The complaint states that the children’s current injuries had happened over the course of Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2023, but neither Moss nor her boyfriend attempted to seek medical treatment for the children.

Moss faces two counts of child neglect resulting in injury, and was taken to the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.