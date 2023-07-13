KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston woman on Wednesday pleaded guilty to stealing four rifles from two businesses in Kanawha County in 2022.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 21-year-old Keara Kilpatrick, of Charleston, drove herself and another person to a Dunbar business on Nov. 9, 2022. The DOJ said they stole a 5.56 caliber rifle and a .22 caliber rifle. The following day, the two stole two 5.56 caliber rifles at a Charleston business.

The DOJ said law enforcement has recovered three of the four firearms.

Kilpatrick is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 4, 2023, and faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.