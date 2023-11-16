KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston woman on Thursday pleaded guilty to stealing money for two years by getting information on people while her roommate was working as a cleaning service worker, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the DOJ, Tabatha Deavers, 30, of Charleston, and her roommate, Brittany King, 35, of East Bank, got different identification numbers on people. The DOJ said they were able to do this because King was a cleaning service worker and had access to businesses.

The roommates were able to reroute mail and open new lines of credit and bank accounts and obtain loans in the victims’ names. One victim had their mail fraudulently rerouted to the roommates’ Bridge Road apartment through the U.S. Postal Service, the DOJ said. Deavers also tried to buy a vehicle from a Charleston car dealership using another person’s ID information.

Deavers is scheduled to be sentenced on March 5, 2024, and faces up to 22 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine. She also owes $176,118.73 in restitution, the amount she admitted to stealing. She pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

King previously pleaded guilty to same charges as Deavers in October 2023, and co-defendant Amy Deavers, 50, of Glasgow, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October.