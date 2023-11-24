CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Downtown Charleston is officially all aglow with holiday cheer as the community rang in the Christmas season with the annual Holly Jolly Brawley Christmas Tree Lighting.

Holly Jolly Brawley events began at noon on Friday, Nov. 24, stretching from Capitol Street, through the Brawley Walkway to Summers Street and Slack Plaza. The downtown area is filled with more than 150 Christmas trees, as well as art installations, according to the Downtown Charleston Association. Friday night’s festivities also boasted a synchronized light show to add to the feel of Christmas magic.

While the smaller trees were lit earlier in the evening, the tree lighting for the biggest tree in the center of Slack Plaza took place at 7 p.m., officially marking the start of the countdown to Christmas.

Holly Jolly Brawley Christmas Tree Lighting. Nov. 24, 2023 (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Digital Producer Jessica Patterson)

The community gathered downtown throughout amid food, local shopping, and music to watch as the trees throughout the Brawley Walkway and Slack Plaza lit up to mark the festive occasion.

Holly Jolly Brawley will continue Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. For more on Saturday’s schedule of events, click here.