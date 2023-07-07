BELLE, WV (WOWK) — The Chemical Safety Board on Thursday released its report into the deadly 2020 explosion at the Chemours Belle Plant. The CSB said poor safety systems are one of the reasons for the explosion.

The 129-page report on the plant – which used to be the DuPont chemical plant – details what happened around 10 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020.

The CSB is calling it a “fatal chemical decomposition reaction and explosion.” In a press release, they said the plant, owned by Optima Belle LLC, was dehydrating sodium dichloroisocyanurate (NaDCC) dihydrate, better known as CDB-56, to make anhydrous NaDCC for Clearon Corporation. The Centre for Affordable Water and Sanitation Technology said anhydrous NaDCC is used to disinfect water in bulk during an emergency.

When dehydrating in a rotary dryer, one of the compounds began a decomposition reaction, the CSB said. This pushed the dryer past how much pressure it could hold, which caused it to release toxic chlorine gas when it exploded.

The CSB said fragments from the dryer hit a methanol pipe that then caught on fire. The damage is estimated to be around $33.1 million.

The board said the reasons for the explosion were the plant’s lack of understanding of the chemical, that Clearon Corporation did not give the plant adequate safety information, and Optima’s and Clearon’s “ineffective process safety management systems.”

The family in 2020 identified the man who died as John Gillenwater. They said Gillenwater was, “beloved by many in his community and his church.” The Kanawha County Commission at the time said three other people were injured.

A shelter-in-place was in effect as a result of the explosion, which was lifted a few hours later.