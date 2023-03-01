SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The newest Chick-fil-A in Kanawha County will be open for business later this month.

In a video announcement from Tim Minturn, Owner and Operator, he says it will open on March 23.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Minturn tells viewers to follow them on Facebook to keep up to date with events going on at the South Charleston Chick-fil-A.

The location will be across the street from Riverwalk Plaza in the new Park Place Shopping Center along MacCorkle Ave.

Riverwalk Plaza houses other businesses like Burger King, Krispy Kreme, Kroger, T. J. Maxx and more.