CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston City Councilmember is calling for transparency and an independent investigation into the city’s police chief, Tyke Hunt, and alleged abuse of power by other law enforcement.

Shannon Snodgrass made the request Monday night. She said she thought about it for the last “eight or nine months” since she had been made aware of the allegations.

Snodgrass said a woman reportedly brought a complaint to the city of Charleston, however, the results of the investigation have not been made public and she is calling for transparency.

“These allegations don’t simply involve regrettable private conduct over which I would not comment. I am more concerned about the investigation or lack thereof and the appearance of a cover-up. The allegations involve the apparent use of public resources, publicly funded spaces and public servants,” Snodgrass said in her remarks. She went on to say, “This is not a ‘private HR matter’.”

“As an elected official and member of the public, we need answers. However, no information regarding these allegations, the investigation or outcomes are available because it was only investigated by our city attorney and a human resource director who has since been replaced.”

City attorney Kevin Baker told 13 News on Monday, “I can assure you that all complaints received by the City including this one are seriously investigated. The City’s HR Department investigates complaints against City employees, makes recommendations, and implements discipline. It is City policy not to comment on specific Human Resources matters.”

13 News has reached out to the other law enforcement agency alleged to have been involved in the situation and Hunt. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.