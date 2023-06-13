KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The owner of an almost 50-year-old class ring has it back after it was found during a copper theft investigation in the Cabin Creek area.

Deputies said in February 2023 that the ring was from Needham Broughton High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, and belonged to a man who graduated in 1965. Officials searched online records to match the ring’s initials to Michael Pedneau, who graduated from that high school.

They contacted Pedneau who was “in near disbelief” that the ring was found. Pedneau told deputies he lost the ring sometime between the late 1960s and the early 1970s.

Pedneau is now reunited with his high school ring and he gets to share his story with his former classmates.

“My classmates still, there’s probably 40 or 50 of us that get together monthly for lunch,” Pedneau said. “We’re all old so we enjoy sharing, swapping stories so this is one I’ll share with them and show them the ring and we’ll have some fun with it.”

No charges are expected to be filed against the people who had the ring.