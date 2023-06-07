CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A clean energy company is looking at the Mountain State for its next facility, bringing more jobs to West Virginia.

According to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, Clean Vision Corporation signed a Memorandum of Agreement between its subsidiary, Clean-Seas West Virginia, and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The governor’s office says the new facility is set to be built in the Quincy area of Kanawha County. The facility will be used to convert plastic feedstock into precursors for recycled content plastics and clean fuels.

“West Virginia has always been a globally recognized leader in energy,” Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision, said. “We’re excited to help West Virginia lead in clean energy for the next century. I would like to thank Gov. Justice, Secretary Carmichael, and their team for their vision in collaborating with Clean Vision on a project that reflects our shared commitment to deliver innovative solutions geared toward making a lasting and sustainable impact on the environment, while simultaneously contributing to West Virginia’s economic growth and development.”

Officials say once the facility is completed in 2024, it will be able to convert plastic to clean energy at a rate of 100 tons per day. They also say they plan to build up to eventually convert 500 tons per day.

According to Gov. Justice, the project is expected to bring in capital investments of at least $50 million to the state over three years. Officials are also estimating the project will create a minimum of 40 full-time jobs.

“It’s yet another testament to West Virginia’s ability to compete on the world stage and attract world-class companies to our state,” Justice said.

Clean Vision is a company registered in Nevada that works to create a portfolio of companies that work together to create sustainable clean technology and green energy. The company’s subsidiary, Clean-Seas, works to address the global plastic crisis by creating economic opportunities through cost-effective technology.