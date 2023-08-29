KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews and residents are working to clean up in eastern Kanawha County after heavy rain caused flash flooding throughout the area.

Kanawha County 911 dispatchers said on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, that they took more than 700 calls in the morning hours due to the severe weather that caused flooding throughout communities in eastern Kanawha County. Around 10:30 a.m. that morning, crews were on the scene of 12 active water rescues, and at least 22 had been successfully completed by 3 p.m.

Crews and residents work to clean up in Eastern Kanawha County Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 following flash flooding on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer Elbert Mosley)

Officials say as of Tuesday, there have been no injuries or fatalities due to the flooding. The storms produced more than nine inches of rainfall in some areas.