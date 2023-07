CHESAPEAKE, WV (WOWK) — A coal truck rolled over in Chesapeake on Tuesday, according to dispatchers.

Metro 911 officials say the crash happened around 12:51 p.m. They say no injuries are being reported.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority says there is “no reliable way to reroute the buses.” They tell people who take a bus in that area to expect delays.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, and the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department and Police Department responded.