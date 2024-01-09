KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A truck driver hauling around 128,000 pounds of coal in Cedar Grove ran off the road and landed on railroad tracks, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened near the GoMart on Route 60 in Cedar Grove, according to deputies.

They say there are no injuries, and crews are working to get the truck off of the tracks.

All train traffic has been stopped, as well as some vehicle traffic, according to the sheriff’s office and dispatchers. Deputies say it will take another three to four hours to clear up traffic.