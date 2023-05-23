KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Commission says there are no signs of oil in Blue Creek after nearly 6,500 gallons of crude oil spilled into the headwaters after a tank was vandalized.

According to the Commission, Kanawha County Emergency Management (EMA) officials say they have checked Blue Creek for visual and odor signs of oil downstream. They say they have also checked upstream in the Sanderson area and downstream at the Elk River.

The Commission says EMA officials have not seen any harm to fish in the area.

The oil company that owns the tank says they will be giving bottled water to residents, according to the Commission.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is working to test water wells for residents in the area, the Commission says.