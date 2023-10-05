CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new committee in Charleston is being tasked to study the size of the city council.

The council is considered large for the area, and even larger when compared to other cities across the United States.

There are currently 26 members in the council, and Charleston’s population is about 48,000. Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin says that number makes the city’s council one of the largest in the country. While cities such as Chicago, New York City and Nashville have larger councils, they also have populations in the millions, and very few other cities with such large populations have larger councils than Charleston’s, according to the mayor.

“The end of the day, we can say we need 26 members, or we need 12 members,” Goodwin said. “It depends upon that council member – that person, and how much work they put into their position. That’s what really matters.”

“I think we benefit by having more people involved in the process of governing and not fewer. We need to have more accountability, more connection, more access for the public to be involved in the decisions that we make,” said Charleston City Council member Emmett Pepper.

The city council approved the resizing committee two years ago.