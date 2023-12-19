CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – While the search continues for a new Charleston police chief, community leaders are weighing-in on what qualities they want to see in the right candidate.

“Someone that is thoroughly vetted and that has a reputation of being someone of integrity of character, trustworthy and they can lead men and women, and people will follow,” said Rev. Matthew J. Watts, senior pastor of Grace Bible Church in Charleston.

The application opened on Friday, Dec. 15. The job posting lists the salary as anywhere from $93,073 to $102,830.32 per year with benefits, including medical, dental, vision and more.

The opening comes after controversy surrounding the former police chief “Tyke” Hunt, which included two women filing complaints against him alleging sexual misconduct.

Some community leaders believe that restoring trust in the department and the community is going to be a key component in finding the right person for the job.

“It deteriorated the trust and integrity of the police force,” said Beth Kerns, City Council Member. “We need somebody with a compassionate heart and a warm soul because people reach out to the police when the times are the most dire. And we need someone that can relate to the people and treat them like they are part of their family because we are the City of Charleston. We are family, and we need someone we can rely on.”

While integrity, transparency and trustworthiness are a few qualities community leaders want to see in the next police chief, others also want someone who will be active and present in the community, addressing their concerns.

“We just really need a really strong leader in the police department one that doesn’t have prejudices and neural thought and is accepting of all people,” said Gary Meedjam, Stray Dog Antiques clerk.

The portal to apply will be open until Jan. 15, 2024. Once it closes, interviews will be conducted with applicants, and then Mayor Amy Goodwin will appoint a new police chief.

Applications can be found on the City of Charleston’s website here.