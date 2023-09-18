ELK VIEW, WV (WOWK) – As the demolition of the old Herbert Hoover High School portable classrooms continues, community members are coming to collect pieces of memorabilia from the building.

Vesta Module, the contracting company tasked with demolishing the portables, says they have been giving out pieces of wood and metal from the demolition to students, parents, and teachers looking to get a piece to remember the building by. They said they are not doing this for profit.

In fact, the contractors say they have already given a part to the principal of Elkview Middle School, and more students and staff say they want a piece of their own.

Students and faculty used the building during construction of the newly-opened Herbert Hoover High School.

Vesta Module says they have only been on-site working in the last week, but there is still plenty of work to be done.

Kanawha County Schools says the portables and all items attached to them are rented property and do not belong to the schools. A spokesperson told 13 News that the contractors can decide to do with the parts during and after the demolition.