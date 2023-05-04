ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A local community is stepping up to help a family who lost everything in an arson fire Wednesday just weeks before two big milestones for them.

“We’ve watched them since they were little things, and now to see that their whole world has been torn up because of one senseless act, it’s unreal,” said Belinda Shawver, a family friend.

The fire couldn’t have come at a worse time for the family, who has their youngest daughter’s senior prom this weekend and their oldest daughter is getting married at the end of the month.

“I was immediately heartbroken,” said Lauren Rasberry, a family friend. “I got up, and started packing some bags together of some clothes, and I gave those to her that morning, and I started getting some stuff together.”

From donations to kind words and prayers, Rasberry said the support from the community has been endless.

“As soon as they made the post, the community just had such a big outpour towards them, just trying to found out what they could do to help and just to get them settled with all the shock that was happening with everything,” she said.

One way the community stepped up to help was by raising money to buy the youngest daughter a new prom dress for her senior prom on Saturday.

“It’s so hard where it’s the last event that you’re going to have as a senior and we wanted her to have what she wanted and originally got for herself,” Rasberry said. “The community came together and made that happen and now she’ll be able to go with what she originally had.”

St. Albans High School has also stepped up by collecting donations at a lacrosse game and donating decorations for the wedding.

Even though the family has lost a lot, they are still finding hope in the little things. They said their oldest daughter’s wedding dress was at the tailor’s on Wednesday morning; so, it wasn’t destroyed in the fire.

“We know it’s going to be really tough on them for everything they lost, but just keep supporting them,” said Mike Schawver, a family friend. “If you know them at all just keep supporting them and telling them we’re there for them.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family recover what may have been lost in the fire. Additionally, for those who want to donate in person, family and friends have set up “The Kidd Family Fire Fund” through the City National Banks.