CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The votes are in for the designs on Charleston’s new ArtBus!

Organizers with FestivALL, the Kanawha Valley Regional Transit Authority and the City of Charleston Office of Public Art unveiled three finalist designs earlier this month that would be voted on during the event. More than 3,000 people cast votes in the contest.

According to organizers, the design submitted by artist Wes Eary is the winner for the new ArtBus. Eary says having his design chosen has a special meaning to him because of his family’s connection to KRT.

“Two of my uncles – Roger and Rusty Eary, both retired from KRT, so I wanted to make them proud,” Eary said. “When I found out that my design had been chosen, it felt like a hug from the whole city of Charleston, and is truly one of the happiest moments of my art career. I wanted to make something that would stand out, something totally unique that would turn heads when it runs its routes.”

The new ArtBus will be the city’s fourth, and will be unveiled during FestiFALL in October. The three organizations partner with the Charleston Area Alliance for the ArtBus project.