KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A power surge caused a computer at the Mountaineer Montessori School in Kanawha County to catch on fire Monday, according to the Charleston Fire Department (CFD).

Metro 911 officials say the fire broke out around 10:38 a.m. on the second floor of the school.

The CFD told 13 News that the plug to the computer caught on fire, causing the computer to catch on fire.

Dispatchers say the fire is contained.