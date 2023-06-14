KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are making progress on the project to build a new I-64 bridge over the Kanawha River.

The new bridge will replace the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge, which was torn down last year. The West Virginia Department of Transportation shared a time lapse video of the ongoing construction as the new steel beams are going up to replace the old bridge.

The WVDOT says the project is on schedule to be completed by the fall.

The Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge first opened to traffic in 1962, serving the public for 60 years, the DOT says. Officials say this new bridge being constructed in its place will carry the eastbound traffic on I-64. The new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge opened on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, and carries westbound traffic across the Kanawha River.