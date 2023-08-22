CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Due to high temperatures expected in the Tri-State this Thursday, United Way of Central West Virginia will have several cooling centers opened throughout the City of Charleston.

The centers that will be open in Charleston Thursday, Aug. 24, include:

Centralized Assessment Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1015 Smith Street 681-340-1086

Kanawha City Community Center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 3511 Venable Avenue 304-348-6484

Manna Meal from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1105 Quarrier Street 304-345-7121

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 314 Donnally Street 304-348-6884

North Charleston Community Center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 2009 7th Avenue 304-348-6884

Roosevelt Community Center from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. 502 Ruffner Avenue 304-348-0529



For the most up-to-date information on the heat, visit our StormTracker 13 webpage.