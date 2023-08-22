CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Due to high temperatures expected in the Tri-State this Thursday, United Way of Central West Virginia will have several cooling centers opened throughout the City of Charleston.
The centers that will be open in Charleston Thursday, Aug. 24, include:
- Centralized Assessment Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 1015 Smith Street
- 681-340-1086
- Kanawha City Community Center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 3511 Venable Avenue
- 304-348-6484
- Manna Meal from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 1105 Quarrier Street
- 304-345-7121
- Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 314 Donnally Street
- 304-348-6884
- North Charleston Community Center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 2009 7th Avenue
- 304-348-6884
- Roosevelt Community Center from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 502 Ruffner Avenue
- 304-348-0529
For the most up-to-date information on the heat, visit our StormTracker 13 webpage.