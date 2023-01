SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)–South Charleston Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a substantial amount of copper from Mountaineer Little Leauge Field.

South Charleston Police say that officers responded to a call to the field on Sand Plant Road for larceny and destruction of property. They learned that light poles and electrical box were severely damaged.

If anyone has any information they are encouraged to contact South Charleston Police Department.