The Oakwood entrance ramp to Corridor G is closed due to a single-vehicle crash. (Photo Courtesy: Katie Acord)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has closed one of the entrance ramps on Corridor G.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:03 p.m. in the northbound Oakwood entrance ramp to Corridor G. Dispatchers say the ramp is currently closed due to the crash, and they do not have an estimate on when it will reopen.

Dispatchers say at least one person was trapped in the vehicle, but there is no word at this time if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article when more information becomes available.