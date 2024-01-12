VIDEO: Kerry Wiley sentencing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A first-degree murder case was pleaded down to manslaughter this week after key evidence was mishandled by a Charleston police detective, court records show.

The documents show that in a case against Kerry Wiley, the detective did not upload crime scene photos to the appropriate computer system, and, as a result, the defense did not have access to the photos during the discovery phase. The defense filed a motion on Oct. 27, 2023, to throw out the evidence.

Four days later, the Kanawha County prosecuting attorney’s office offered Wiley a plea deal of voluntary manslaughter after “reviewing the files in these cases.” He had previously been indicted for first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Wiley on Thursday was sentenced to the maximum term of 15 years in prison for the shooting death of 55-year-old Ty Hall in 2022.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Charleston Police Department said at the time of the shooting that Hall was found in a garage with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.