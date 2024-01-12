VIDEO: Kerry Wiley sentencing
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A first-degree murder case was pleaded down to manslaughter this week after key evidence was mishandled by a Charleston police detective, court records show.
The documents show that in a case against Kerry Wiley, the detective did not upload crime scene photos to the appropriate computer system, and, as a result, the defense did not have access to the photos during the discovery phase. The defense filed a motion on Oct. 27, 2023, to throw out the evidence.
Four days later, the Kanawha County prosecuting attorney’s office offered Wiley a plea deal of voluntary manslaughter after “reviewing the files in these cases.” He had previously been indicted for first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Wiley on Thursday was sentenced to the maximum term of 15 years in prison for the shooting death of 55-year-old Ty Hall in 2022.
The Charleston Police Department said at the time of the shooting that Hall was found in a garage with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
