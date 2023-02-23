CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department has released more information about a body that was found on Greenbrier St. on Tuesday.

They say that the body appears to be that of a light skin black woman who was approximately 20 to 40 years old. Her fingernails were painted black with sparkles on every other nail. She also had the following tattoos on her body: A claw mark on her right hip, a heart and bone on her right ankle, and a Mooninite character on her left ankle.

Below are re-creations of the tattoos provided by the police department.

Courtesy: Charleston Police Department

CPD says the body was discovered by work release inmates picking up trash at around 2:00 p.m. on the north side of Greenbrier St. just before Airport Rd.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information that could be useful in identifying this woman should call the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.