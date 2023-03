CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Drivers should expect heavy delays on US 119 Southbound on Monday.

Kanawha County Metro 911 says that a two-vehicle crash has slowed down traffic in the area of Cantley Dr. along Corridor G.

Injuries were reported, but there is no word yet on how many or how severe they might be.

Charleston Police and Charleston Fire are on the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.