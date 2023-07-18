A vehicle crash has part of a lane shut down on Corridor G in Charleston. July 18, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: WV 511)

UPDATE (2:24 p.m. Tuesday, July 14) – The Charleston Police Department says four people were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

There is no word on any of the patients’ conditions at this time.

The right lane of Corridor G has also reopened following the crash, according to CPD.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has part of a lane shut down on Corridor G in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:02 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 in the area of Eureka Road on Corridor G North. Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved and the right lane of Corridor G North is currently shut down due to the crash.

There is no word at this time if anyone was injured or on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.