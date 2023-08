KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash on I-64 West has temporarily closed one lane of traffic.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, when the vehicle went into the guardrail near the 46-mile marker of I-64 West between Nitro and Cross Lanes.

Dispatchers say no one was injured in the incident.

Law enforcement are still on scene, and the fast lane will be closed while the scene is cleaned up.