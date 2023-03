KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Westbound lanes of I-64 are closed after a crash between Cross Lanes and Institute.

WV511 shows a crash at the 48-mile marker westbound and one at the 50-mile marker eastbound. Eastbound lanes are moving, while westbound lanes are slowly moving.

There is no word on any injuries as a result of the crash.