UPDATE: (2:26 p.m. Sat. Oct. 14, 2023) – According to WV 511, the fast lane of I-64 East has reopened after a crash near Dunbar earlier this afternoon.

DUNBAR (WOWK) – The fast lane of I-64 East is blocked near the Dunbar exit due to a vehicle crash.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, near the 53 mile-marker of I-64 East. Dispatchers say no one was injured in the crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At this time, the fast lane is blocked, but traffic is still able to move through the other lanes, dispatchers say. Drivers should use caution in the area.

The Dunbar Police Department and Dunbar Fire Department are responding.