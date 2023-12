KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash has shut down both lanes of I-64 West in part of Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 7:05 p.m. at the Nitro entrance ramp of I-64W. Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At this time, there is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash, dispatchers say.

The Nitro Police Department, the Nitro and Tyler Mountain fire departments and Kanawha County EMS are responding to the scene.