CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One lane of I-64 West is shut down in Charleston after a vehicle crash.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday near the 58C exit, or US-60 exit, of I-64W. Dispatchers say the vehicle crashed into a guardrail.

Dispatchers say there is no word on how long the closed lane will remain shut down.

No one was injured in the crash, according to dispatchers.

The Charleston Police Department and the Charleston Fire Department responded.